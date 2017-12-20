Cow protection panels to be set up in all UP districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up cow protection committees in all districts of the state. The ‘Gau Sanrakshan Samiti’ would be headed by the district magistrate and it would ensure that cow sheds in the region operate efficiently, said a statement issued by the state government on Tuesday.

“The committee will be headed by the district magistrate, while the superintendent of police and the district’s chief development officer will be its vice-chairmen. The chief veterinary officer will be its member secretary,” Principal Secretary (Animal Husbandry) Sudhir M Bobde said.

Apart from this, to make the committees self-reliant various cow-related products such as biogas, compost, soaps, incense sticks, mosquito repellant coil, phenyl made from cow’s urine would be sold, he said.

