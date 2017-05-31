Cow protection group to host milk festival in Kolkata

Our milk festival is a counter to beef festivals: State BJP Our milk festival is a counter to beef festivals: State BJP

To counter beef festivals being organised in several parts of the country, a cow protection group will host a milk festival in Kolkata. Subrata Gupta, president of West Bengal Cow Development Cell and a member of BJP’s state committee, said they will also hold protests outside slaughterhouses and cattle markets, demanding enforcement of the Centre’s new rules on sale and purchase of cattle in animal markets for slaughter. West Bengal and Kerala have opposed the Centre’s notification.

Gupta told The Indian Express, “On June 6, we will organise a milk festival in Kolkata. Not only will we offer milk to people of all religions, castes and creed, but also create awareness regarding health benefits of milk and the benefits of cows.” Organisers said they will distribute approximately 200 litres of milk during the festival. They have sought police’s permission and plan to hold the event near Esplanade. “Several beef festivals are being held in different parts of India. CPM and Congress are behind them. Our milk festival is a counter to that. How can the state government not enforce a law,” asked Gupta.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App