Cow only animal that inhales, exhales oxygen: Rajasthan minister

Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has said cow is the only animal that inhales as well as exhales Oxygen. He made the claim while speaking at the Hingonia Goshala during an event organised by Akshay Patra foundation Saturday.

The minister underscored the ‘scientific significance’ of the cow. “Gai ekmatra prani hai jo oxygen grahan karta hai, aur oxygen his chodta hai (The cow is the only animal that takes in oxygen and also releases oxygen),” he said, adding that “there is a need to understand the scientific significance of the cow and ensure that the message reaches all people…”

The minister’s assertion about cows goes against the claims made by the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation, which in a 2006 report held livestock, including cows, responsible for large amounts of GHG emissions, from their digestive systems as well as manure decay.