Haryana to earmark land for PG hostels — for cattle

The Haryana government has decided to introduce a new concept to facilitate those who live in urban areas but want to rear cattle to produce milk. Haryana’s Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Om Prakash Dhankar said as part of this ambitious project, 50-100 acres would be earmarked in major towns to set up ‘PG hostels for cattle’ thus providing a “central place” for milch cattle. “Cows, buffaloes and other animals for milk purposes can be housed in these hostels,” Dhankar told The Indian Express on Sunday.

He said the government was also in the process of establishing dairy industry in urban areas to further boost the white revolution in the state. “The government is providing interest-free loan for up to seven years to set up dairy units of up to 50 milch animals,” he added.

Dhankar said Haryana Governor Prof Kaptan Singh would inaugurate a three-day Haryana Swarna Jayanti Cattle Fair to be organised at Jhajjar from October 27 whereas Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would be the Chief Guest on concluding day function on October 29. A walk of indigenous cattle will also be organised in the fair. Nearly 15,000 farmers would be invited every day in the mela so as to motivate them towards cattle rearing. He said for the first time, a fair of quality cattle would be organised with the objective to make Haryana the best state in milk production.

In this mega event, around 2,500 best cattle will participate. Prizes worth Rs 9 crore would be given to the owners of best cattle including best performer buffaloes in the filed of milk. People will be able to sell and purchase cattle in this mega event whereas earlier the cattle used to be only displayed in such fairs. Latest technology of milking would also be displayed in the mela and one such machine on all three days would be given as prize.

