Cow debate: From cancer cure to snapping ties with countries

A two-hour Rajya Sabha discussion on the protection of cows Friday had a BJP MP extolling the virtues of cow urine, which he said could cure cancer, while an opposition Samajwadi Party MP suggested the government snap ties with countries that consume beef.

BJP MP from Gujarat Shankarbhai N Vegad told the Rajya Sabha that cow urine had not only kept him healthy at the age of 76, but also cured his father of cancer. Vegad made the remarks while discussing a Bill moved by the BJP’s Subramanian Swamy to ensure a stable population of cows in the country.

Swamy withdrew the Bill following a two-hour discussion after Union Agriculture Minister said the government was committed to the protection of cows. Swamy said he was giving the government a “last chance”.

“For 10 years, I have been drinking cow urine…by mixing 10 ml urine in one litre of lukewarm water, and then I don’t have anything till afternoon. And I am 76 years today, but I have no ailments. I am a live example (of this),” Vegad said.

The Gujarat MP even vouching for its efficacy, and said that cow urine could treat cancer in the “first or second stage”, and he had witnessed it after his father was cured.

Samajwadi Party’s Javed Ali Khan supported the legislation and appealed to the government to declare the cow a “national being”. He questioned calling the cow an “animal” since it involves the sentiments of some people.

Going a step further, Khan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “hugged” several world leaders, including the US President and Israel’s Prime Minister. The government should snap ties with those countries, since they consume beef, he said.

“We should warn these leaders from the US and Israel that if you love us, love our culture also. Why should we be friends with the US? If you eat beef, then you are our enemy. If you trade in beef, then you are our enemy,” Khan said.

The SP leader from Uttar Pradesh added, “So, with such countries, whether they are a Muslim country, or any other kind of country, we should not have any sort of diplomatic relations with such countries. If they trade on beef or eat beef, we should not keep diplomatic ties with them.”

After some Congress MPs, including Jairam Ramesh, lauded Khan’s speech, Railway minister Piyush Goyal said that the MPs were making fun of a serious issue. To this, an altercation ensued between SP MPs, led by Neeraj Shekhar, and deputy chairman P J Kurien, since Shekhar — along with others — demanded that Goyal’s remarks be expunged from the records. But, Kurien refused to yield to the demand and said that the minister’s statement was not unparliamentary.

While Congress party too supported the cause behind the Bill, party MP Rajiv Shukla said the party had banned cow slaughter back in 1955.

The majority of the speakers were from the BJP, who counted the benefits of cow urine, dung and their use as fertilisers.

The CPI’s D Raja opposed the Bill, and said cows were being used for “mass killing” and “mass lynching”. “This Bill will legitimise cow vigilante groups. The country is already suffering due to these incidents. So I appeal to the government, that in the name of Mother India, please reject this Bill.”

Swamy, who initiated the discussion, said that since “cow meat has such high export values, we have to have an extraordinarily harsh, deterrent and pungent punishment”.

