Cow carcasses in Chhattisgarh BJP leader’s gaushala: Congress plans protests, BJP says rival has no moral ground

After at least a 100 cow carcasses were found in three gaushalas run by Harish Verma, BJP’s vice-president in Jamul Nagar panchayat, politics in Chhattisgarh has turned upside down. While the Congress is in attack mode, the BJP is struggling for answers on an issue they champion elsewhere.

As reported earlier by The Indian Express, Verma has blamed the Chhattisgarh Gau Seva Aayog for the cash crunch at the gaushalas. This, despite the three shelters cumulatively receiving more than Rs 1.5 crore over the past six years. The Aayog, on its part, has been fighting suggestions of financial misappropriation.

On Sunday, state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel led a padyatra from Dhamdha to Shagun Gaushala in Rajpur, where the carcasses were found. Baghel said that Congress suspects that several BJP leaders are involved in “trafficking of cows”. He also said the Congress would not stand for the affront to the cow in this manner and that BJP only uses the issue as a political tool. Senior party leaders also said the action the government had taken so far was insufficient and appeared to protect influential people. The state Animal Husbandry department suspended nine veterinary doctors Saturday.

The Congress Sunday announced a three-phase protest on the issue, starting with a protest across all blocks and districts on August 24. The BJP has responded by saying that the Congress had no standing to take a high moral ground on the issue. BJP leader Sachindanand Upasne said, “They have no right to speak on this issue as there are cases of gauhatya against their party members. They are only indulging in petty politics. Whatever has come to the fore, our government is committed to strict action and it is being taken.”

