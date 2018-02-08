Courts don’t look at how society perceives justice delivery, says Justice Kurian Joseph

Justice Kurian Joseph (Express archive) Justice Kurian Joseph (Express archive)

Courts are responsible for administration of justice according to the law, and judges “do not discharge their responsibility depending on the presence of media in courtrooms”, senior Supreme Court judge, Justice Kurian Joseph, said on Wednesday.

“(A) court’s responsibility is administration of justice according to law, not how the society perceives it or what it expects from it. What the society sees or expects from the Constitution, that job is entrusted to people’s representatives, and they will discharge it in Parliament. The responsibility that the court fulfill is what the Constitution or laws say,” he said at an event to release a book in Malayalam on media freedom by Kerala-based lawyer-journalist Sebastian Paul here.

Taking a dig at some judges speaking too much in courtrooms, Justice Joseph said that he had pointed out at an event in Kozhikode that one should not speak for “breaking news”. He said, “It was a clear indication of the limits that a court has to observe. Since it will be misunderstood if I say that some courts get more enthusiastic if they sense the presence of media, I will not say that.”

Pointing out a line in the book’s introduction —- “darkness will spread in courtrooms if there is no media” —- Justice Joseph said he has a “slight difference of opinion”. It is not because of media that there is light in courtrooms but it is a reality that the media further illuminates the brightness of courtrooms, he said.

The SC judge said, “In the NJAC judgment I have stated (that) what the Constitution is for the court to say. But what Constitutional aspiration should be is for people to say – for people’s representatives, Parliament to say. (Because) what the Constitution should be is an expectation of people. It is regarding this that there should be discussions, formulation of policies and laws. But it is the court’s responsibility to say what the Constitution is by interpreting it. That is the light of the court. That is not dependent on any presence or absence.”

Maintaining that the media and the judiciary are not competitors who should fight each other and prove who is weaker, he said, “Both are watchdogs of democracy. It is for both sides to introspect whether they should bark and bite each other, or forget their differences, discharge their duties and protect democracy.”

Referring to the tussle between mediapersons and lawyers in Kerala High Court in 2016, Justice Joseph recalled that he while serving in the HC, he had held a media seminar in the court and wondered what had happened to the bond between the two professions. At one stage, he said, he advised “ceasefire” to both sides. “But to be honest, judiciary ceased fire, the media did not – the media continued (to) fire,” he said. “I am not criticising anyone but maybe the fight could not be resolved because the firing continued in this manner (from one side).”

