Court summons Tihar chief over ‘inhuman’ treatment complaint

A Delhi court Tuesday summoned the Tihar Jail superintendent after jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana filed a petition alleging “inhuman” treatment meted out to him in the prison. Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Pandit directed the jail superintendent to appear before the court on November 1. Bawana’s counsel M S Khan had earlier requested the court to issue directions to jail officials to provide Bawana with better and more hygienic conditions.

According to the application, Bawana is kept in high-risk ward of jail number 1 with 45 other inmates and had been on a hunger strike protesting the conditions. It stated that the inmates are kept locked round-the-clock and not allowed fresh air and sunlight, and that the cells stink and have insects. The application also complained that the food is inedible.

Bawana, along with nine others, is facing trial under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act for allegedly running an organised crime syndicate. In its chargesheet, police said that all the accused were running a crime syndicate to commit extortion and murder, apart from land grabbing and settling property disputes. According to the application, after the inmates went on a hunger strike, jail authorities visited the cells, interacted with them, assured them of better hygienic conditions and requested them to call off the strike. However, the condition did not improve, the application added.

