Court summons Hurriyat leader

A LOCAL court on Friday issued summons to Hurriyat leader of Kashmir on a petition filed BJP leader Satinder Singh seven years ago. Mirwaij Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat leader, had held a ress conference in Chandigarh in November 2010 where he shared his views on partition of India. The BJP workers had organised a protest against it. The BJP workers were booked for protesting. However, no action was taken against Mirwaij for expressing anti-national views, said the petition. The petition was filed by the BJP leader in 2010 against Mirwaij Umar Farooq, Kheta Singh and Karnail Singh.