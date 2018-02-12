Court summons ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, wife in money laundering case

A special court on Monday summoned former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife and three others as accused in an around Rs 7-crore money laundering case. Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann said there were, prima facie, enough evidence against the accused persons and directed them to appear before the court on March 22.
The Enforcement Directorate had charged 83-year-old Singh with projecting around Rs 7 crore proceeds of crime as agricultural income in connivance with his wife and others, and investing them in purchasing LIC policies.
Besides Singh and his 62-year-old wife Pratibha Singh, the court also summoned Universal Apple Associate owner Chunni Lal Chauhan and two other co-accused, Prem Raj and Lawan Kumar Roach.
