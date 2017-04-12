Court stays revised fees of two schools in the city

PROVIDING RELIEF to parents of two city-based private schools, a local court on Tuesday stayed the revised fee structure of both the schools and directed the schools to formulate a fee structure for the academic year 2017-18 in consultation with the parents’ associations.

Observing that the increase in school tuition fees was in violation of the CBSE bye-laws as it was made without consulting the parents’ association, the court said it amounted to profiteering, which was impermissible. After going through the last year’s fee receipts from Class IV to Class VIII of Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, the court noted that the school had increased the tuition fee by 75 per cent to 85 per cent.

The court remarked that the school had failed to show any commensurate increase in facilities over the previous academic year, and the very quantum of fee hike amounted to profiteering and was in violation of Rule 11.1 of the Affiliation Bye-Laws.

Observing that Mount Carmel School proceeded to finalise the fee hike without consulting the parents which was in clear violation of Rule 11.3 of Affiliation Bye-laws of the board, the court stayed the increase in fees. The matter is now slated to come up for hearing on May 9.

While pronouncing the orders on the petition filed against St Joseph School, Sector 44, the court accepted the plea of the parents that the school fees cannot be charged under various heads without getting such heads sanctioned from the department of education, Rule 11.1. Thus, the court said, the fees should normally be charged under the heads prescribed by the department of education of the state.

In the petition, the parents alleged that in the garb of annual fee, the school had added various funds such as computer fee, next education charges, smart board charges, school cinema charges, school pad charges, edusports charges, activity and in city tour charges and other miscellaneous fees.

