Court sends suspected al-Qaeda terrorist to jail

Zeeshan Ali, an alleged al-Qaeda terrorist deported from Saudi Arabia earlier this month, has been remanded in judicial custody till September 21 in a case of terror funding.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma passed the order yesterday after he was produced before the court by the police following his custodial interrogation.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ali, a native of Jharkhand and a relative of a 2007 Glasgow airport attack suspect, was deported from Saudi Arabia in connection with the case.

He is also accused of conspiring with other al-Qaeda members of organising and making provocative speeches to recruit Indian youths and establishing a base for the terror outfit.

After his deportation on the ground of visa violation, Ali was arrested by the Delhi Police on August 9 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as there was a look out circular against him.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court on July 12, along with eleven others.

Their names were disclosed by five accused, arrested by the police earlier, as active cadres of the banned outfit operating in India from Pakistan and other countries and known as al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The five, arrested between December 2015 and January 2016 from different parts of the country, were charged by the agency under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

