Court rejects Teesta Setalvad’s anticipatory bail plea

A special sessions court here on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand. (File) A special sessions court here on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand. (File)

A special sessions court here on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand who are facing arrest in an alleged case of embezzlement of Central government’s funds.

The court of special judge P J Tamakyvala rejected the anticipatory bail plea while upholding the argument of the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Ahmedabad, which is probing the case. The DCB had argued that Sabrang Trust, run by Anand and Setalvad, had received Rs 1.40 crore under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, but the amount was allegedly transferred to their personal account.

In its submission, the DCB had stated that the probe was at a sensitive stage and the accused were capable of tampering evidence against them. The anticipatory bail plea was moved by the couple in an FIR lodged against them on March 30 this year.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by Setalvad’s former close aide Raees Khan Pathan who once worked with her in another NGO, Citizen for Justice and Peace, that extended legal help to riot survivors. Pathan alleged that Sabrang Trust had received Rs 1.40 crore from the Union Ministry of Human Resources between 2010 and 2013, but the couple allegedly misappropriated the money by getting it transferred to their personal account.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App