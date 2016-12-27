Court rejects Subramanian Swamy’s plea for documents in Herald case

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Source: File) BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Source: File)

A plea by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to the Congress party and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) to produce documents relating to financial transactions in the National Herald case was rejected by a city court as “nothing but a fishing enquiry”.

“The complainant uses the terms ‘verify’/‘see’/‘investigate’ in the column depicting the ‘desirability’ of the said documents. Again this court must observe that by using the terms ‘verify’/‘see’/‘investigate’ the complainant admits that he is himself not aware of the contents of the said documents. In these circumstances, the prayer of the complainant is nothing but a fishing enquiry which is not permitted under the law,” said Metropolitan Magistrate Lovleen in an order passed on Monday.

Swamy had filed a plea to summon several documents relating to financial transactions and decisions as “evidence” to substantiate his allegations of cheating and misappropriation of funds in the transfer of ownership of the holding company of National Herald and other publications to the Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

The court order noted that the documents sought by Swamy “do not seem to be connected to the facts required to be proved”, and the BJP leader seemed to be trying to “enlarge the scope of the present proceedings”.

Swamy, in his private criminal complaint, has accused Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.