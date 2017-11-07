Court rejects plea to extend IS suspects’ police remand

Kasim Stimeberwala and Mirza were sent to 14 days’ jail custody. Kasim Stimeberwala and Mirza were sent to 14 days’ jail custody.

Rejecting the Gujarat ATS’ plea to extend the police remand of suspected ISIS operatives Kasim Stimeberwala and Ubed Beg Mirza, who were arrested from Surat on October 25, an ACJM court in Ankleshwar sent them to judicial custody for 14 days on Monday .

The additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) had sent the accused to 10 days’ police remand on October 26. At the end of the remand period, they were produced in the same court on Monday. The ATS demanded an extension of the remand by 14 days, saying other accused were yet to be arrested and several evidences yet to be seized.

Defense lawyer Yogesh Patel argued that presence of accused in police custody is not necessary since police had already seized their pen drives, computer and mobile phones and the content, they posted on social media, could be obtained. The court rejected the application by the ATS and sent the accused to Bharuch jail.

Patel said, “They (ATS) demanded further remand without proper grounds. The judges accepted our arguments and sent the duo to judicial custody for 14 days.”

With the aid of technical surveillance, the ATS had arrested Stimeberwala from Ankleshwar and Mirza from Surat.

