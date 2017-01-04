Court rejects plea against Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan

In a relief to Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan, a local court has rejected a plea alleging that he purchased land for establishing Mohammad Ali Jauhar University without paying the market price. (PTI Photo) In a relief to Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan, a local court has rejected a plea alleging that he purchased land for establishing Mohammad Ali Jauhar University without paying the market price. (PTI Photo)

In a relief to Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan, a local court has rejected a plea alleging that he purchased land for establishing Mohammad Ali Jauhar University without paying the market price. Additional civil judge Pratibha had yesterday rejected the litigation filed by some residents of Alia Ganj village, who claimed their land was purchased by the Jauhar University Trust for establishing the varsity.

The residents had claimed in 2007 that Khan had forcibly purchased the land for the university without paying the market price.

However, Khan’s counsel submitted documentary proof in the court that the entire amount to purchase the land for the university was transferred to the bank accounts of its owners in accordance to the circle rates prevalent in 2005 by the purchaser, the Jauhar Trust.

Besides the sub-registrar, who had registered the sale deeds, submitted in the court that the registration of the land in the name of Jauhar University Trust was finalised with the consent of the land owners.

After going through the evidences, the Additional Civil Judge rejected the plea.