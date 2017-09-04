Court rejects MLA Ramesh Kadam’s plea to evaluate attached property

The court observed that since the issue of fixing liability was decided by it, Kadam would have to file an appeal on it before the HC. (File/Photo) The court observed that since the issue of fixing liability was decided by it, Kadam would have to file an appeal on it before the HC. (File/Photo)

A special court rejected Solapur MLA Ramesh Kadam’s plea to evaluate his attached property. Kadam had sought the appointment of a commissioner to evaluate the property, submitting that the valuation done by different authorities varied. Kadam had submitted that the evaluation done by the ED was less than its real property value.

The prosecution opposed the application stating that the court had already rejected a previous plea by Kadam to fix his liability in the case. The prosecution submitted that since it was the pre-trial stage, the issue of arriving at his liability and evaluation of his property could not be done. The court accepted this contention observing that it had attached his properties in an order in March and that Kadam’s appeal against it was pending before the Bombay HC.

The court observed that since the issue of fixing liability was decided by it, Kadam would have to file an appeal on it before the HC.

Kadam was arrested in 2015 with the CID claiming that he misappropriated funds of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Magasvargiya Vikas Mahamandal, which he headed as chairman. In March, the court had allowed attachment of his movable and immovable properties of around Rs 135 crore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App