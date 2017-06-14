Court rejects Kumaraswamy bail plea in mining case

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. (File Photo) Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

A special Lokayukta court in Bengaluru on Tuesday dismissed a bail plea filed by former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy against his arrest in an illegal mining case pertaining to his tenure as CM in 2006-07. Kumaraswamy was recently named as an accused in an illegal mining case by a Lokayukta Special Investigation Team looking at alleged corruption in the iron ore mining sector — documented in a 2011 Lokayukta report — on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Dismissing the bail plea, Lokayukta court judge Gopal cancelled the interim bail granted to Kumaraswamy. “I do not have any role in this case. I will be proven innocent,” Kumaraswamy said. He is now expected to approach the Karnataka High Court for bail. The JD(S) leader has been accused of putting pressure on an IAS officer, who was mining secretary in 2007, to allow a private firm called Jantakal Enterprise to lift illegally mined iron ore. His name was added in the case following the May 15 arrest of IAS officer Gangaram Baderiya.

Baderiya, who is Principal Secretary (Revenue), was accused of allowing the firm to lift 1 million tonnes of illegally mined iron ore from a storage facility in Chitradurga in 2007. He claimed to have allowed the lifting of the ore under pressure from the then CM.

