Court rejects FIR against AMU pro-vice chancellor and officials

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo) Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo)

A local court has scrapped an FIR lodged against the AMU pro-vice chancellor, S Ahmad Ali, and two other officials on a complaint by a former varsity student in connection with violent incidents on the campus on April 23 last year. Chief Judicial Magistrate Gyanendra Singh expunged the FIR lodged on the complaint of Mohammad Zorez after the police gave a clean chit to the officials. He also directed that a case is filed against Zorez for lodging a false complaint against the three officials and 14 students.

On April 6, the court had directed that a case should be filed against Ali, the Proctor, Prof. M. Mohsin Khan, and the Deputy Proctor, Prof. Mahmood S. Khan, at the Civil Lines police station on the basis of the affidavit submitted by Zorez. Zorez, who is an accused in last year’s violence and is presently out on bail, had in the affidavit before the CJM levelled serious charges against the officials. Two youths including a former student were killed in the clash between two student groups.

The CJM passed after perusing the final police report on this matter, which was submitted to the court earlier this month, junked the FIR. When contacted, Ali said he was relieved by the development and had full faith in the judicial process. “I was under great stress because of the fact that grave false charges had been levelled against me through the above affidavit. “The court’s prompt decision has come as a major relief to me. My reputation had been at stake. I always had full confidence in the judicial process,” he said.

