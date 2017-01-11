Court rejects Chhagan Bhujbal plea to get tests done in private hospital

Chhagan Bhujbal Chhagan Bhujbal

A SPECIAL court has disallowed NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s plea to undergo coronary angiography at a private hospital. The court allowed Bhujbal on Tuesday to undergo the test at state-run JJ Hospital. Last month, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court directed Arthur Road jail authorities to allow Bhujbal to consult his family members at the prison and decide on a date for the treatment.

Authorities at the jail wrote to the court, informing them that Bhujbal had been allowed to consult his family and he had written to them that he wanted his tests done at Bombay Hospital. The senior NCP leader had previously been in the hospital for over a month to undergo tests.