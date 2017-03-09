Court receiver got call from minister’s aide: Bombay High Court orders inquiry

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court Wednesday directed the Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police to conduct an inquiry into interference in the implementation of the court order on illegal construction in the Digha area. The court issued the order after it was informed that the court receiver appointed in the matter had received a call from the deputy secretary of a minister, which disrupted his work in the area. “We direct the Commissioner of Police to hold an enquiry into this aspect. The CP may carry out the enquiry on his own or appoint a senior officer to do so. A report in this regard shall be submitted within one month,” said Justice A S Oka.

A division bench of Justices A S Oka and Anuja Prabhudessai was hearing a PIL on illegal construction in Digha in Navi Mumbai in which the government had submitted its policy which seeks to regularise all illegal structures built before December 31, 2015, and had sought leave from court to implement it. The HC had asked the court receiver to take physical possession of six illegal buildings in the area and hand them over to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation after issuing an advance notice.

The court is likely to give its order on the proposed regularisation policy of the government next week.

The court asked, “State pays large compensation to acquire land. Will you allow regularisation of encroachers on such land?” The Advocate General argued that it would be impossible to demolish all illegal structures. Moreover, this is a social issue, the advocate general added.