Court questions need for spending public money on police cover for political leaders

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday questioned the need for the state government to spend taxpayers’ money to provide police protection to political leaders. A bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M S Sonak said politicians who need police protection could pay for such security cover. “What is the need for the state government to spend public funds on providing police protection to political leaders? Because I feel that they can pay from the money of their party,” said the Chief Justice.

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer seeking directions for the state police to recover dues from VIPs, including politicians, and film actors, who have been provided security cover, but have not paid the charges.

The bench directed the government to ensure periodic revision of all applications for police security to ensure that a person does not continue to get police protection even after the threat perception to his or her life is over.

The court said the state must ensure that police personnel assigned as bodyguards to private individuals or politicians do not continue in the role indefinitely.

“Making the same set of police personnel serve as bodyguards for an indefinite period of time is not good for the police as well as for the persons to whom they have been assigned as bodyguards. By employing the same personnel as bodyguards, you are wasting their skills. Let them go back to other duties of the police department, say after six months, and assign the next set of personnel as bodyguards,” said the court.

“Such a system will also be good for the people to whom they are assigned as bodyguards. For instance, Indira Gandhi had been advised to change her bodyguards but she did not,” said the Chief Justice.

She also said the state must check the fitness of the police personnel deployed as bodyguards, adding in lighter vein that she could “run faster” than her own bodyguard.

Advocate General A Kumbhakoni told the court that he will look into the aspects raised by the court and submit by Thursday, a revised draft policy on police protection.

