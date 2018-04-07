Court proceedings, orders should be made in local languages, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS chief urged people to use the mother tongue for all practical purposes. (File Photo) The RSS chief urged people to use the mother tongue for all practical purposes. (File Photo)

Advocating use of vernacular languages for communication, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said “Indian languages” should be used in court proceedings and pronouncements of judgments instead of English.

“Now we are free. Now public has the right to seek and get justice in their own language…Indian language should be used in India,” Bhagwat said. He was addressing lawyers and retired judges at an event ‘Janata ko Janata ki Bhasha me Nyaay’, organised by the Sangh-backed Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas.

Referring to the legal injustices during British Raj due to miscommunication and the language barrier, Bhagwat said: “What the applicant is praying and what the bench is asking, both should understand each other properly. For that, the language of use should be the mother tongue.”

While agreeing that change could not be ushered suddenly, as it would require language training and new software, Bhagwat said one could simply start by switching to their mother tongue while signing. “To achieve the goal after few years, we will have to start today,” he said. The RSS chief also urged people to use the mother tongue for all practical purposes. He said while travelling he has seen that in buses and trains Hindi and Marathi families preferred to speak with their children in English. “What are you achieving by that. Modern science says that it will harm instead of giving benefit,” Bhagwat said.

