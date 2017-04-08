Court permits accused to travel with daughter to Malaysia for skating contest

The accused, Nilesh Shahu, booked by the Enforcement Directorate, along with NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and others, had submitted to the court that his daughter was a “prominent athlete in the sports of skating”. (Representational Image) The accused, Nilesh Shahu, booked by the Enforcement Directorate, along with NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and others, had submitted to the court that his daughter was a “prominent athlete in the sports of skating”. (Representational Image)

A special court has granted permission to an accused out on bail to travel to Malaysia with his daughter for a skating championship.

The accused, Nilesh Shahu, booked by the Enforcement Directorate, along with NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and others, had submitted to the court that his daughter was a “prominent athlete in the sports of skating”. He said that his daughter had been taking training from professionals in India as well as abroad since the age of eight.

Shahu also submitted at the court an invitation letter from the Asian Free Style Skating Championship 2017 received from the Malaysia Roller Sports Association.

“Applicant (Shahu) has travelled abroad along with his daughter on earlier occasions at international events and competitions…she is not acquainted with Malaysian country,” the plea seeking the permission stated. The permission was sought for travel between May 29 and June 9.

The ED sought for the application to be rejected since the draft charges have been submitted in the case and the court will soon begin the process of framing charges against each of the accused.

The court, however, allowed the plea stating that the reason given for travel was “reliable and believable”.

“The applicant has also placed on record previous certificates given to his daughter from various authorities and Sports Association… The Applicant wanted to travel to accompany his daughter through her expert for attending the skating sports competition. Hence… I am of the opinion that there are no chances of fleeing away by this accused from India as he has roots in the society,” the court said while allowing the plea.

Shahu had been released on bail by the same court with the condition that he would not travel abroad without prior permission from the court.

The court has directed him to report to the ED before leaving India with details of his stay in Malaysia. He has also been directed to deposit Rs 1 lakh as security deposit with the court.

Bhujbal and the others were booked by the ED on charges of money-laundering during the time Bhujbal was in the state Public Works Department.

Recently, the court had also permitted the other accused to travel abroad, including Kapil Puri, a businessman who had sought to travel for exploring business opportunities, and Shyam Malpani, who wanted to go to the US as one of the office-bearers of Lions Club International.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now