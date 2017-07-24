Court of inquiry ordered into thrashing of cops by armymen

“Efforts to create divide between Army & Police by anti-nationals won’t work. We’re together always working as brothers in arms,” Lt Gen J S Sandhu said on the official handle of the Chinar Corps. (Representational image/Reuters) “Efforts to create divide between Army & Police by anti-nationals won’t work. We’re together always working as brothers in arms,” Lt Gen J S Sandhu said on the official handle of the Chinar Corps. (Representational image/Reuters)

The Army has ordered a court of inquiry into the alleged thrashing of policemen by its personnel in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district in which seven cops were injured, IGP Kashmir, Munir Khan said on Monday.

Police immediately took cognisance of the July 21 incident and lodged a strong protest with the Army. The Army has ordered a court of inquiry into the incident and it is in process, Khan told reporters here when asked what further action will be taken in the case.

The matter was taken up with the senior formations of the Army up to the corps commander (of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps). DGP S P Vaid had lodged a very strong protest with the corps commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu who responded quickly and ordered a court of inquiry.

On his directions, the Army brigade commander concerned, three Sector, the CO, went to the police station. So, all the things have been done, whether it was taking cognisance by the police or the action by the Army, and things were in process, the IGP said. The Srinagar-based PRO defence and other Army officials were not available for comment.

Sandhu took to Twitter about the incident. “Efforts to create divide between Army & Police by anti-nationals won’t work. We’re together always working as brothers in arms,” he said on the official handle of the Chinar Corps.

Seven policemen were injured when they were allegedly thrashed by Army personnel after the cops stopped private vehicles carrying the soldiers in civil dress.

