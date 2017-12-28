Court martial revises sentence, awards 3 years rigorous imprisonment to Brigadier in adultery case

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A General Court-Martial (GCM) of the Army has revised the initial punishment it awarded to a Brigadier, on charges of committing adultery with the wife of a Colonel, and has increased it from loss of seniority to cashiering from service and three years of rigorous imprisonment.

The GCM had earlier awarded the Brigadier ten years loss of seniority and a ‘severe reprimand’ in its sentence delivered in October this year. The punishment had been awarded after the accused pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

However, the Army Headquarters turned down the punishment awarded and sent the court martial’s verdict back for re-consideration. The revised verdict was announced on Thursday in a sitting of the court martial in Binaguri in West Bengal.

The GCM had started in Binaguri in May this year and was presided upon by the General Officer Commanding of a mountain division of the rank of Major General. Six other officers of the rank of Brigadier were members of the military trial. The Brigadier had been commanding a Brigade in Sikkim and was attached to the mountain division to face the court-martial.

Sources in Army’s Eastern Command told The Indian Express that since the accused officer pleaded guilty to the charges against him, this is perhaps why he was handed over a comparatively lighter sentence in the first instance.

However, the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, has been very tough on offences involving moral turptitude and has given instructions that these matters should be dealt severely.

