Court holds JJ dean guilty of contempt for Chhagan Bhujbal’s long stay at hospital

A SPECIAL court on Friday held J J hospital dean Dr T P Lahane guilty of contempt of court for his role in the extended stay of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, an undertrial prisoner, at a private hospital, in violation of the court’s order. Bhujbal, who was sent to Bombay Hospital for one medical test for a few hours, ended up staying in the hospital for over a month.

On Thursday, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act Judge, P R Bhavake, allowed an application filed by activist Anjali Damania, who had alleged negligence of duty on the part of the state-run J J Hospital and the Arthur Road jail authorities in allowing Bhujbal to stay at the hospital.

“The application is allowed. J J Hospital’s dean is held guilty for contempt of this court. A reference shall be made to the Bombay High Court for taking further action,” the judge said. The reference is made as per Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, for the high court to take action in cases of contempt of a subordinate court.

On October 27, Bhujbal, who was lodged at Arthur Road jail in a money laundering case, was allowed by the court to go to a private hospital for a Thallium scan, which was not available at any government hospital in the city. Bhujbal was first taken to the state-run J J Hospital for two other tests and then transferred to Bombay Hospital for the scan on November 2.

The order had stated that after the scan, the JJ Hospital dean would ensure that Bhujbal was brought back to the hospital and thereafter discharged and sent to prison. However, these directions were not followed, the court ruled Friday. Bhujbal was eventually sent back to Arthur Road jail on December 13, following another court order.

Damania had stated in her plea that authorities, including those of Arthur Road jail, had shown ‘scant regard’ towards the court’s directions. She had sought a showcause notice against Lahane and the jail superintendent. The court, however, did not find negligence on part of the jail, observing that the superintendent had no control over Bhujbal once he had been admitted to J J Hospital.

Lahane, in his reply, had submitted that he had handed over Bhujbal to jail authorities on November 2 and that there was no lapse on his part. When contacted, Lahane said he would put across his side before the Bombay High Court, where the matter will be sent for reference.