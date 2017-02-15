Court hall for Sasikala’s surrender shifted to central prison

The Apex Court earlier on Wednesday refused to entertain Sasikala’s plea seeking more time to surrender for undergoing jail term. (Source: PTI photo) The Apex Court earlier on Wednesday refused to entertain Sasikala’s plea seeking more time to surrender for undergoing jail term. (Source: PTI photo)

The court hall where AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala is to surrender on Wednesday has been shifted to the central jail at Parapppana Agrahara due to security reasons. The Karnataka High Court Registrar accepted a request by Bengaluru City Police to shift the court hall in the city citing security and other considerations, official sources said. The Parappana Agrahara jail is located close to Hosur, the entry point on Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and her relatives V N Sudhakaran and J Ilavarasi had spent three weeks in the jail after they were convicted by the trial court in the Disproportionate Assets case in September 2014 before being let out on bail by the Supreme Court.

The Apex Court earlier on Wednesday refused to entertain Sasikala’s plea seeking more time to surrender for undergoing jail term.

The Supreme Court had yesterday restored Sasikala’s conviction in the DA case, awarding four years jail term to the AIADMK general secretary and her relatives, besides imposing a fine of Rs 10 crore each.

The trial court had imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on the late Jayalalithaa.