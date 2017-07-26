Court gives NIA 10-day custody of 7 separatists

A special court on Tuesday granted the NIA 10-day custody of seven Kashmiri separatists. Representational Image A special court on Tuesday granted the NIA 10-day custody of seven Kashmiri separatists. Representational Image

A special court on Tuesday granted the NIA 10-day custody of seven Kashmiri separatists, saying that it will enable the agency to interrogate them to unearth the complete conspiracy. The seven, including Hurriyat hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law, Altaf Ahmad Shah, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s aide, Shahid-ul-Islam, were arrested a day earlier over alleged terror funding from Pakistan.

During in-camera proceedings, district and sessions judge Poonam A Bamba dismissed NIA’s plea for 18-day custody. “… the ends of justice would be met by granting 10 days custody to enable NIA to interrogate the accused persons to unearth the complete conspiracy and to confront the accused persons with facts and circumstances of the case.” Read: National Investigation Agency likely to summon top Kashmiri separatists. Click here.

Court sources said that NIA informed the court that they have recovered incriminating documents like photos of AK 47 weapon from accused Farooq Ahmad Dar’s possession. Also, an alleged Jamat-ud-Dawah’s letter on to-do lists in Kashmir on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary on July 6 was recovered from their possession, said sources. Sources said that some of the accused had signed the letter.

Defense lawyers Ravi Qazi, Shikha Pandey, Rajat Kumar and Harsh Bora said that the accused have been falsely implicated. They called the allegation that they are a security threat to the nation “baseless”.

