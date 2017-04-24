Court dismisses plea against Bombay Parsi Punchayet

A SESSIONS court recently dismissed an appeal filed by a 31-year old woman against Bombay Parsi Punchayet, claiming ownership rights of a flat in South Mumbai. The criminal revision application filed by the woman, a lecturer, was against an order passed in 2015 by the metropolitan magistrate in Mazgaon, which had also dismissed her plea.

The complainant has said that Bombay Parsi Punchayet has several immovable properties in Mumbai and the ownership rights of those properties are with its office bearers, the respondents in the case. According to her plea, “the primary purpose of the trust is to provide accommodation to needy members of the Parsi community”. She claims that she was in need of a flat and had approached the trust indicating her “desperate need to have her own house”.

In 2011, she emerged as the highest bidder at an open auction of one of the flats in Byculla and deposited Rs 5 lakh as earnest money. After the auction sale, she further paid the entire consideration amount to the tune of Rs 1.41 crore. She told the court that it was duly received and acknowledged. She claimed before the court that after the receipt of the money, the accused are not ready to execute the sale deed and transfer title of the flat in her favour. She claims to have made many representations, including submission of a draft agreement for transfer, but it was not done.

Her plea claims that the accused conspired to benefit the second highest bidder by claiming that the flat was not auctioned for sale but only on a leave and licence basis. She sought criminal action against the officer bearers of the Panchayat on charges including cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

The court, however, observed the complainant had not placed on record a single document on the auction of flat in her favour. It observed that no written contract between the accused and the complainant regarding the sale of the flat was placed on record. While dismissing the plea, the court observed the complaint is “purely of a civil nature”.

“It appears from the record that after taking possession of the flat, the complainant is claiming her ownership right in the flat. In my view, the dispute as raised by the complainant in her complaint is purely of a civil nature. The complainant has failed to point out that at any point of time the accused persons have misrepresented her and dishonestly induced her to deliver the property,” the court said, observing that the case can be decided before a competent civil court.

