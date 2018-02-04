Court discharges AAP MLA Surender Singh in defacement case

AAP MLA Surender Singh has been discharged by a Delhi court in a case of alleged defacement of public property in 2014. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal absolved the politician of the charge citing various anomalies in the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police. Singh was on August 5 last year taken into judicial custody for repeated non-appearance in the case. However, he was granted bail on furnishing a personal bond later in the day.
While discharging the AAP politician, the judge said, “I am of the view that the manner in which prosecution is launched as well as even on merits the accused deserves to be discharged.” The court noted that the complainant, a head constable, himself became the investigating officer, putting the concept of investigation at stake.
“Secondly, the investigating officer has not bothered to seize the banner on flimsy pretext that it was on a height so he could not remove and seize it,” it said, terming it as a “lame excuse”. It also said that there was no investigation on whether the accused himself had put up the banners and the charge sheet was “conspicuously silent” on that aspect.
The case relates to defacement of public property in the Naraina area in west Delhi allegedly by putting up posters and hoardings.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 4, 2018 at 12:55 pmWill the Bhakt media ever calculate the tremendous costs to the taxpayer for the trials of all these false cases ? This is not the first fake case against Surender Singh , Singh, a former NSG commando who combated terrorists during the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.Reply
- Feb 4, 2018 at 12:54 pmAnother false case against an AAP MLA has been thrown out by the courts . Of course this news will disappear from the IE front page very soon . Only when these false cases are foisted on AAP MLAs will the hysterical news anchors give prime time coverage. Just recently, a BJP politician offered money to BEHEAD a bollywood actress, not a single Bhakt journo has the courage to ask why he has not been arrested yet .Reply