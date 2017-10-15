Court directs Ex-Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police to vacate house

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

A former Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police has been directed by a city court to vacate a government quarter alloted to him in 1988. District Judge Poonam A Bamba dismissed the application filed by former IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre Keshav Chandra Dwivedi against the Estate Officer’s order in which he was asked to vacate the quarter on Tansen Marg at New Delhi. Dwivedi was allotted the residential quarter in June 1988 while he was serving with Delhi Police. He superannuated as the Joint Commissioner of Police on May 31, 2015.

The court said there was no infirmity in the Estate Officer’s finding that Dwivedi was an unauthorised occupant of the quarter after cancellation of allocation on February 1, 2016.

In his plea, Dwivedi claimed that he could not vacate the quarter as he had undergone an abdominal surgery at AIIMS and was presently under observation of doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital at New Delhi.

The Centre, however, opposed the plea saying that Dwivedi retired from government service in May 2015 and the allotment of the quarter was cancelled last year after allowing him admissible period of eight months.

The court said Dwivedi was given due opportunity but he failed to produce any material to demonstrate his authority to keep the quarter occupied after February 1, 2016.

