Court directs EOW to file ATR on plea for FIR against Arvind Kejriwal    

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo)

A court in New Delhi on Monday directed the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police to file an action taken report (ATR) on a criminal complaint seeking lodging of an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his brother-in-law and a public servant for alleged irregularities in grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines.

Watch what else is making news:

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra was informed by the SHO of I P Estate police station that the matter was being probed by its EOW branch. The court asked the deputy commissioner of EOW, Delhi Police to submit the report on February 9, the next date of hearing. Meanwhile, the court again directed secretary of the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) to file on February 9 a compliance report of its order directing it to freeze the records pertaining to the contract and keep those in safe custody.

The court was hearing the complaint filed by Rahul Sharma, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), in which officers of the Delhi government’s PWD, Kejriwal and his brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, proprietor of a construction firm, were accused of corruption and an FIR was sought to be lodged against them for alleged offences including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under IPC. The court had earlier directed officials of I P Estate police station to file an ATR in the matter.