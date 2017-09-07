Court Commissioner to reach Sirsa today for dera ‘sanitisation’

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

THE POLICE and paramilitary forces may enter the Dera Sacha Sauda Thursday when the Court Commissioner as appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court would be reaching the Sirsa town for “sanitisation” of the dera premises. Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh said Court Commissioner Anil Kumar Singh Panwar would arrive on Thursday morning. “The administration will take action under his leadership and guidance.

We have made all preparations,” said Singh.

He said an indefinite curfew had been imposed in the areas near the dera but relaxations were being made during morning and evening hours. As many as 16 nakas have been installed near the dera. A total of 41 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Sirsa district. According to the Deputy Commissioner, as many as 40 policemen of the anti-bomb squad and 40 commandos of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team have also been deployed.

Meanwhile, there are reports of recovery of expensive cars linked to the dera. One such report has come from Sangrur town where Punjab Police reportedly seized and searched Dera Sacha Sauda and found a metallic yellow Porsche Cayenne GTS worth nearly Rs 1.40 crore parked and hidden inside a specially designed aluminium cabin. Another luxury car, a Range Rover, was reportedly recovered from a closed ‘Naam Charcha’ ghar situated at Kambopura village of Karnal district. Meanwhile, the Sirsa administration has issued a public notice to compensate the loss occurred during violence in the dera case. The dera followers had caused damage to the public property in the town on August 25 after a CBI court at Panchkula had convicted the dera chief of rape charges.

Those affected will have to report their losses within 15 days to the district administration. Assessment of the loss will be sent to the government for compensation. A spokesman of the district administration said the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the administration to quickly assess the damage caused to property during the violence. For this, the district administration has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner. This committee would accept all applications pertaining to the loss in a prescribed proforma. Based on this, the report will be sent to the state government so that the victims can be compensated for their losses. In addition to individual, claim of loss can also be filed by any head of the departments, boards, corporations and other public institutions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App