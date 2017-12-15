Court awards 10 yrs rigorous imprisonment to woman under liquor law in Bihar

A court here on Friday awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to a 45-year-old woman in connection with seizure of ingredients for making country liquor from her house in Munger district. Additional District and Sessions Judge Tribhuwan Nath held Mala Devi, a widow, guilty under provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 and awarded her 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on her. She would have to spend another six months in jail if she failed to pay the amount.

According to the FIR filed in the case, the police had seized 10 litres of fresh Mahua juice (a fruit used to make country liquor) and 15 litres of rotten Mahua juice from Mala Devi’s residence at Chhoti Mushahri village under Haveli Kharagpur police station of the district last year.

The Nitish Kumar government last year enacted a stringent anti-liquor law banning manufacture, bottling, distribution, transportation, accumulation, possession, purchase, sale or consumption of liquor in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App