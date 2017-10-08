Court attaches Punjab Roadways bus, orders for its auction on December 17

Following the inquiry, the department concluded that due to the accident, the bus was kept in police custody for nine days due to which the department incurred a loss of Rs 62,370. (Representational Image) Following the inquiry, the department concluded that due to the accident, the bus was kept in police custody for nine days due to which the department incurred a loss of Rs 62,370. (Representational Image)

A VOLVO bus of Punjab Roadways was attached by a court on Saturday following an application filed by Jagtar Singh, a driver of the department. The court has directed that the bus be sent for auction on December 17. The department, however, has sought time to comply with the order.

According to reports, an inquiry was ordered against Jagtar after he met with an accident while driving the bus on the route to Ludhiana. Following the inquiry, the department concluded that due to the accident, the bus was kept in police custody for nine days due to which the department incurred a loss of Rs 62,370. The department, in its inquiry, held Jagtar responsible for the loss and mentioned that the money should be recovered from him.

Jagtar then appealed to the department against the inquiry indicting him and stated that he had immediately informed the roadways officials about the accident and the bus which was taken into police custody but when none of the officials listened to his plea, he filed a civil suit against the department after he was found guilty following a departmental inquiry.

The counsel for Jagtar Singh, advocate Vishal Gupta, said the court had ruled in favour of his client and the department was asked to dismiss the departmental inquiry order indicting the driver. But, when the department refused to comply with the court order, the court attached the Volvo bus of Punjab Roadways two months ago. Again, when the department still did not comply with the order, the court directed that the bus be auctioned off.

