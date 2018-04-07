Court asks for case records, hearing on Salman Khan’s bail today

Salman Khan was found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur, during the shooting of Bollywood movie “Hum Saath Saath Hain” in 1998. (Express photo/File) Salman Khan was found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur, during the shooting of Bollywood movie “Hum Saath Saath Hain” in 1998. (Express photo/File)

A day after a Jodhpur court sentenced actor Salman Khan to five years of imprisonment for killing blackbuck, the district and sessions court on Friday, while hearing an application from Khan’s counsel for bail and suspension of the sentence, called for records pertaining to the trial court judgment.

The court will now hear the matter on Saturday. Till then, Khan will be lodged at Jodhpur Central Jail.

“The court listened to the arguments of the defence and has now asked for all the records regarding this case from the trial court that pronounced the sentence yesterday. The hearing will commence again on Saturday morning,” said public prosecutor Pokhar Ram Bishnoi.

READ | Salman Khan guilty, sentenced to five years in jail for killing blackbuck 20 years ago

He added that the prosecution may also present more arguments opposing the appeal for suspension of sentence and bail. The defence, on its part, told district and sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi that the eyewitness cited by prosecution is not reliable. “We told the court that the eyewitness in the case is not reliable. We also requested the court to take into consideration the fact that Khan has already been acquitted by the High Court in other cases of poaching and Arms Act,” said defence counsel Mahesh Bora.

Bora further said, “I have received threats through SMSes yesterday from a gangster called Ravi Pujari.” Jodhpur police commissioner Ashok Rathore said Bora has been provided security. “Preliminary investigation suggests that he is a gangster based out of Australia or Middle-eastern countries, with connections in Mumbai. Earlier too, he had threatened a counsel of Khan,” he said.

Sources in the prison said Khan stayed awake till late on Thursday. He has been lodged in a barrack next to Asaram Bapu, the sources added. On Friday, Preity Zinta landed in Jodhpur and went to meet Khan at the jail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App