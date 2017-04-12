Court asks CM Vijay Rupani to remain present while depositing complaint in 1997 riot case

Based on a complaint filed by CM Vijay Rupani, police had booked Shukla, Haresh Nakum, Raju Sonpal and two others for rioting. Based on a complaint filed by CM Vijay Rupani, police had booked Shukla, Haresh Nakum, Raju Sonpal and two others for rioting.

A MAGISTERIAL COURT of Rajkot on Wednesday issued a summons for Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, asking him to remain present for depositing as complainant in a case of rioting dating back to 1997.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate RD Mehta issued the summons on Wednesday asking Rupani to remain present on 19th of this month. A top officer of the Rajkot city police confirmed that the court had issued summons for the CM who is a native of Rajkot.

The case dates back to 1997 when a few men allegedly pelted stones on Rupani’s house in Rajkot city following a victory procession taken out by workers of Rashtriya Janata Party to celebrate election of its president Shankersinh Vaghela as chief minister of Gujarat. Kashyap Shukla, now a BJP leader and sitting corporator in Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) was then heading the Rajkot city of the RJP. Vaghela had rebelled against then Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, quit BJP along with his supporters and formed the RJP.

Based on a complaint filed by Rupani, police had booked Shukla, Haresh Nakum, Raju Sonpal and two others for rioting. Nakum and Sonpal were then sitting corporators in RMC. Later on, RJP had merged with Congress while leaders like Shukla had returned to the BJP fold.

All the accused in the case are presently out on bail.

