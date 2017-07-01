Court allows police to obtain Mulayam Singh’s voice samples, after IPS officer claims SP supremo threatened him

A LOCAL court has granted permission to the Lucknow Police to obtain the voice sample of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav to conduct its forensic examination in connection with the investigation of a case of criminal intimidation registered against him by IPS officer Amitabh Thakur.

Hazratganj Circle Officer Avanish Kumar Mishra, who is investigating the case, said police had filed an application in the court of Lucknow chief judicial magistrate seeking permission for obtaining a voice sample. He said he had received the court order on Thursday.

“We are examining what is the procedure that has to be followed, as the person, whose sample is being obtained, also has to give permission for the procedure,” Mishra added.

In July, 2015, Thakur had lodged a complaint with the police, claiming that Mulayam had threatened him over the phone because his wife, social activist Nutan Thakur, had filed a complaint with Lokayukta against SP leader Gayatri Prajapati, then minister in the Akhilesh government.

Thakur had also released the audio clip of the purported conversation.

Police had rejected his complaint saying no offence has been committed. Following this, Thakur had moved court, which ordered that an FIR be registered. However, the police, last year, filed a closure report into the case lodged at Hazratganj police station. The court, however, rejected the report and asked the police to resume investigation.

The court had asked the police to obtain the voice samples of Thakur and Mulayam and get them examined at a forensic laboratory.

