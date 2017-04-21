Court allows Aseemanand to travel out of Hyderabad till May 17

Swami Aseemanand Swami Aseemanand

A court here on Friday granted permission till May 17 to Swami Aseemanand, an accused in the 2007 Mecca Masjid bomb blast case, to travel out of Hyderabad. On April 13, Aseemanand filed a petition in the court of the additional metropolitan sessions judge seeking the permission to appear in a court in Panchakula on April 28 in connection with a case pending against him there. He also said he wanted to visit his ailing mother and avail medical treatment for himself.

While accepting his plea, the court asked Aseemanand to return to Hyderabad by May 17 for the Mecca Masjid blast trial. On March 23, the court granted bail to Aseemanand and another co-accused in the case, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each with two sureties of the equal amount. They were also directed not to leave Hyderabad without the permission of the court.

The court had also asked them to remain present in the city for the trial as and when required. Aseemanand was released from Chanchalguda jail here on March 31. Aseemanand, whose real name is Naba Kumar Sarkar, had been on the run since 2008 till his arrest on November 19, 2010 from Haridwar for his alleged role in the blast on May 18, 2007, in which nine people were killed. On March, Aseemanand and six others were acquitted in the 2007 Ajmer bomb blast case by a Jaipur court. He was then brought from Jaipur and lodged in the Chanchalguda Central Prison.

