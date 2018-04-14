Court adjourns hearing on Vanzara, Amin discharge pleas

A special CBI court on Friday adjourned the hearing on discharge pleas of former IPS officer D G Vanzara and former Superintendent of Police N K Amin, accused in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case, after the CBI sought time to file its reply on the pleas. The CBI sought two weeks’ time to submit its written response to the discharge plea.

Both of them moved the court after their then superior officer P P Pandey, retired DGP, was discharged by the special court. Vanzara claimed that this was “politically motivated” and he was charged “with a view to topple the democratically elected government, the entire plot appears to have been deployed by the then central government (UPA)…”

Vanzara sought discharge on the ground of parity with Pandey while claiming that “more or less he is also facing the same charges as Pandey” and he should get exonerated. Amin has claimed that there is no forensic evidence to ascertain allegations against him. Amin was one of the accused policemen who were present on the spot and allegedly participated in the firing.

