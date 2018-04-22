Couple who run gaushala booked under anti-slaughter law in MP

While Surendra Singh Kaurav is on the run, his wife Gayatri has been remanded in police custody for two days by a local court. While Surendra Singh Kaurav is on the run, his wife Gayatri has been remanded in police custody for two days by a local court.

The national president of a federation of state government employees’ organisations and his wife have been booked under Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act after cow meat was allegedly recovered from a gaushala the couple run on city outskirts. While Surendra Singh Kaurav is on the run, his wife Gayatri has been remanded in police custody for two days by a local court.

A pharmacist, Surendra is attached to the government-run J P Hospital in Bhopal. He is the president of a federation of state government employees’ organisations, including the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Karmachari Sangh, in 18 states. The federation is affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

In-charge of Katara Hills Police Station L D Mishra told The Indian Express that Gayatri managed the gaushala owned by the couple in Bagroda village. While she lived there, Surendra lived in government quarters allotted to him in the city. He said Gayatri was not cooperating with the police. When the police raided the gaushala, they found only three cows there, he said.

Late on Thursday, villagers who live near the gaushala alerted police about alleged cow slaughter. Police booked the couple. A top office-bearer of Madhya Pradesh Cow Protection Board said he was not sure if the gaushala was registered with the board.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App