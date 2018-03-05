Couple pushes Dalit man into bonfire in Madhya Pradesh

An upper caste man has been arrested for allegedly pushing a Dalit man into a bonfire in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on March 1, police said on Sunday. The victim, Balram Ahirwar, suffered 15 per cent burns and his condition was reported to be safe.

On March 1, Ahirwar had lit a bonfire to celebrate Holi when his neighbour Raje Rajput and his wife objected to his presence and allegedly hurled casteist remarks. In a fit of rage, the couple allegedly pushed Balram into fire. He was rescued by other revellers.

Inspector Anil Singh of Rahatgarh Police Station said while Raje had been arrested, they were likely to arrest his wife on Monday. He said the fight began over a misunderstanding and there was no caste angle. He said Ahirwar was in an inebriated state and the couple was afraid that the flames might damage their property.

