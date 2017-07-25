Couple leaves village after ‘gotra norms’ in Charkhi Dadri

Khap Panchayat claims no resolution was passed against the couple and that there was no dispute. (Representational) Khap Panchayat claims no resolution was passed against the couple and that there was no dispute. (Representational)

Amid Opposition to a marriage solemnised in “violation” of local gotra norms, a couple has left their village of Charkhi Dadri district, probably to live with a relative in New Delhi. A Khap panchayat of 13 villages met at Gudana village on Sunday and asked the youths to follow gotra norms in future. The Khap leaders stressed that they have not passed any resolution against the couple and there was no dispute at all. According to the Khap leaders, the marriage was solemnised at a temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in January and got registered later. But the villagers came to know about the marriage when the couple came to the bride’s village Gudana in Charkhi Dadri to pray at a temple last month.

“The villagers objected when they burst crackers in the village as there is a ban on the use. But nobody threatened them. The couple was accompanied by the police,” said Rajesh Sangwan, former sarpanch of Jhojhu Kalan village in Charkhi Dadri. After the dispute, the villagers believe, the couple left for Delhi last month. The villagers have not revealed the identity of the couple.

Rajesh said they recorded the entire proceedings of the panchayat on video and nobody passed any remarks against the couple. “We don’t know why they left the village,” he added.

There are 40 villages in the area that are dominated by people of the Sangwan gotra. The villagers say there is bhaichara among the people of all gotras living in the vicinity and marriages are not allowed within these villages. There are some families, which belong to the Lamba gotra, and they have brotherhood with the Sangwan people. The Khap leaders were angry because a Lamba gotra youth from Gudana village married the niece (bhanji) of a Sangwan gotra man. The girl belongs to Kari village of Charkhi Dadri district.

According to Surender Sangwan, secretary of the Sangwan Khap, the villagers had objected to the marriage even before their wedding. “But the youth kept saying that he won’t marry the girl but actually they got married at a temple in Ghaziabad (UP) in January,” he said. “We held a panchayat on Sunday just to tell the youngsters not to marry like them (couple),” Surender added. According to the Khap leaders, families of the Lamba gotra also attended the panchayat. “We have not passed any resolution against the couple as we don’t want to create any dispute over the matter,” Surender told The Indian Express on Monday.

Badhra police station SHO Ajit Singh said they have not received any complaint in the matter. "We did not hear any dispute. Even the couple did not approach us for security," he added.

he added.

