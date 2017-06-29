Couple gets ten years in jail for murdering daughter-in-law

According to the prosecution, the couple, who often harassed their daughter-in-law Sangeeta for dowry, set her on fire after pouring kerosene on her at Sapia village in Janjgir-Champa district on April 10, 2015. (Source: File Photo) According to the prosecution, the couple, who often harassed their daughter-in-law Sangeeta for dowry, set her on fire after pouring kerosene on her at Sapia village in Janjgir-Champa district on April 10, 2015. (Source: File Photo)

A court in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir- Champa district has awarded ten years’ rigorous imprisonment to a couple for killing their daughter-in-law because she had failed to bring dowry. Sessions Judge Vandana Dewangan convicted and sentenced Satyanarayan Rathore, 48, and his wife Vimla Bai, 45, on Wednesday. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each on them, Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Agrawal said.

According to the prosecution, the couple, who often harassed their daughter-in-law Sangeeta for dowry, set her on fire after pouring kerosene on her at Sapia village in Janjgir-Champa district on April 10, 2015. When her husband, Nirmal, noticed it, he ran to her rescue and doused the fire. He took Sangeeta to hospital where she died. The police had registered a case against Nirmal’s parents for various penal offences including those of murder (S302 IPC), causing death for dowry (304-B) and subjecting to cruelty (498 A).

