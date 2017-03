The bodies of a couple were found on a railway track between Ghutai and Harpalpur railway stations in Mahoba district, police said Sunday.

The bodies of Aslam (24) and Aashia alias Gudia was found on the track Saturday, Deputy SP, Vinod Sinh said.

He said Aslam was working as gangman in railways and was having an affair with with Gudia.

Police is probing the matter.

