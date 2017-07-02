Couple, daughter killed as truck hits two-wheeler

Three members of a family who were on their way to a temple to mark Bonalu festival died after being run over by a truck in Kukatpally area here on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred at around 7.15 am when M Narasimhalu (45), his wife Lalitha (40) and their daughter Sirisha (15), residents of Ramchandrapuram near Hyderabad, were heading for Yalamma temple in Balkampet on a two-wheeler. They were hit by a truck carrying cement bags. As the truck ran over them, all three died on the spot, inspector K Purushotham said.

The truck driver is absconding.

