Couple, daughter killed as truck hits two-wheeler

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published:July 2, 2017 10:00 pm
Three members of a family who were on their way to a temple to mark Bonalu festival died after being run over by a truck in Kukatpally area here on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred at around 7.15 am when M Narasimhalu (45), his wife Lalitha (40) and their daughter Sirisha (15), residents of Ramchandrapuram near Hyderabad, were heading for Yalamma temple in Balkampet on a two-wheeler. They were hit by a truck carrying cement bags. As the truck ran over them, all three died on the spot, inspector K Purushotham said.
The truck driver is absconding.
