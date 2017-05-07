Couple commits suicide after poisoning children in Andhra Pradesh

The issue drew attention after the recent suicide by an IIT Kharagpur student The issue drew attention after the recent suicide by an IIT Kharagpur student

A couple allegedly committed suicide after poisoning their two minor children in their house in East Godavari district, police said today. U Vishnu Satyanarayana Swamy (32) and his wife Annapurna (25) hanged themselves from a ceiling fan last night at their house in Kathipudi village, located about 60 km from the district headquarters, police inspector A Srinivas Rao said.

Police suspect that the couple poisoned their two daughters, aged 4 and 2, before committing suicide. The incident came to light when Annapurna’s father visited the house at around midnight yesterday. When no one opened the door and neither responded to his phone calls, he contacted the police.

The policemen then arrived at the spot and broke open the door of the house. They found the couple hanging and the children lying dead on the floor of the house, Rao said.

Swamy belonged to Tamarada village in the district and had moved to Kathipudi about five years ago. He started a real estate business which didn’t work. Later, he set up a chit fund business.

The police officer said that Swamy incurred huge financial losses in both the businesses and this may have led the couple to take the extreme step. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital in Tuni for postmortem, he said adding that further investigation is on.

