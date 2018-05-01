Moral policing inside Kolkata Metro: Mob thrashes couple for hugging at Dum Dum station

“A young couple embraced in Kolkata metro. It made a bunch of frustrated old losers angry. They beat them up. Scenes of hatred are allowed. Scenes of love are considered obscene,” Image tweeted by Taslima Nasreen “A young couple embraced in Kolkata metro. It made a bunch of frustrated old losers angry. They beat them up. Scenes of hatred are allowed. Scenes of love are considered obscene,” Image tweeted by Taslima Nasreen

A couple in their mid 20’s was allegedly beaten up by a group of elderly men travelling inside the Kolkata Metro in the name of moral policing on Monday night. The incident took place in front of a journalist of a vernacular daily in the state capital. “The couple initially had a heated argument with people inside the metro but they were beaten up after they got down at Dum Dum Metro Station. They could only manage to save themselves after a few youngsters intervened”, said the journalist.

Meanwhile, Metro officials haven’t received any complaint in connection with the case and also didn’t find anything on the CCTV footage. Speaking with The Indian Express, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said, “We scanned every frame of the CCTV footage. All movements were completely normal. We also spoke to RPF and security officials who were on duty, no one saw anything. Even the facial expressions of those coming out of the metro station were very normal. To initiate a probe we need some lead at least. We also spoke to the journalist who witnessed it but he too couldn’t provide us a video or contact number of anyone who was involved in the incident.”

Kolkata: Protest staged outside Dum Dum metro station demanding the arrest of people who had reportedly beaten up a couple for hugging in the metro. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/5IeP7HOlD2 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2018

However, as per the journalist, the metro was crowded and in order to avoid the rush, the couple was standing in the portion reserved for senior citizens. The boy, the journalist said, tried to guard the girl from others by keeping his hands on her shoulder.

“An elderly man asked them ‘why you people don’t go to a pub in Park Street’. The other person suggested them to book a room. I thought it was a normal fight and will get over once they get down. After they continued doing so, the girl responded saying ‘what was wrong if he is guarding her to protect her from the crowd.’ After this the situation turned ugly,” said the journalist.

The couple was attacked by the mob after they got down at the last station in Dum Dum. The mob had initially attacked the boy. As per the journalist, the boy was kicked and punched in the face and when the girl tried to save him, she too was beaten up. No complaint has yet been registered in connection with the case.

