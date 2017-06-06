Country’s youths, except Rahul Gandhi, happy with Modi: BJP

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Citing its depleting political strength, the BJP Tuesday mocked at the Congress saying its working committee should ponder if it was left with any “working hand” instead of the works of Modi government. After Congress chief Sonia Gandhi rapped the three-year rule of the government, the BJP targeted her son and deputy Rahul Gandhi claiming that the country’s youths except one, a snide reference to Congress vice president, were happy with its works.

Rejecting the Congress chief charge that there was “fear” in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra invoked 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi and said that fear prevailed in those times, not now. If there is fear now, then it is among the dishonest, he said.

“Sonia Gandhi need not worry about the Modi government’s work. Due to its pro-poor policies, people have realised what they lost during the 10-year rule (of the UPA) and what they have got under the three-year rule (of the NDA). They have shown their support to it often,” he said.

Targeting Rahul over his reported remarks that he was reading holy Hindu scriptures to take on the RSS and the BJP, Patra said he needed to read such books to understand a virtuous party like the BJP, while people needed to read “book of scams” to understand the Congress. He is such a leader that he will read out even from a ration card if his “script writers” gives it to him and asked the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to be concerned about his future.

The BJP leader also attacked Congress leaders like P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal for their criticism of the Army’s action to use a man as a “human shield” in Kashmir. He said the CWC should have sacked Mani Shankar Aiyar for “shamelessly laughing” at separatist leader S A S Gilani’s alleged remarks that India was in control of Kashmir due to its Army.

In reference to the criticism of the CBI raids on the premises of NDTV owners, Patra said the government would not come in the way of enforcement agencies whether the matter involved one paisa or Rs 1,000. Taking a dig at the Congress over its claim that the government’s work was visible on the media not on the ground, he said it was the other way round as people have been supporting the BJP due to its work and rejected the opposition party.

“It is, in fact, the Congress which is visible on TVs but not on the ground. It got merely seven seats in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP 325,” he said. Patra said only one family prospered during the UPA rule while the BJP government believes in developing everybody, claiming that it was due to only one family’s progress that both Sonia and Rahul were out on bail in a case, in reference to the National Herald case.

